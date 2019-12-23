BJP will accept the people's mandate: CM Raghubar Das

"The BJP will accept the people's mandate," said BJP, Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance is leading in 36 seats and both these parties have won in 3 seats each, so far, giving them a total of 42 seats, which is past the majority mark of 41.

Raghubar Das is trailing in his own constituency against party rebel Saryu Rai, who is contesting independently by about 10,000 votes. The Jharkhand CM has been winning in this constituency since 1995.

Earlier in the day, Raghubar Das said that, "There may have been some polarisation in a seat or two... there may also be some anti-incumbency, but we are very confident that once the final result is out, you will see that the BJP will form the government. We are very confident of that."