BJP will get 400 plus seats in 2024: Chandrakant Patil

Amid the whirlwind tour of Telangana Chief Minister and TRS founder-president K Chandrashekar Rao went to Mumbai to forge a nationwide opposition unity, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Sunday claimed that the BJP will win over 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“In 2014, the BJP (which got 282 seats) worked till 2019 to clean up the mess of the past. In 2019, the BJP got 303 seats…we have launched programmes for the people - cleanliness mission, power, gas and so on…in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will get 400 plus seats,” said Patil, a former revenue minister in the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-government.

“Let me tell you, after 2024, the BJP has a big vision and plans for the country,” said Patil.

