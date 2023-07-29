BJP will secure one-sided victory in Rajasthan Assembly polls: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said the party will secure a one-sided victory in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections as the people are fed up with the corruption under the Congress rule.

Nadda, who chaired a meeting of the Rajasthan BJP’s core committee here to chalk out the strategy for the elections, said the policies of the Narendra Modi government have empowered the poor, farmers, Dalits, youths, and women.

"I am sure that the people of Rajasthan are going to give a one-sided blessing to the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections. Along with this, the people are eager for a clean sweep of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he told reporters at the party's state headquarters here.

Attacking Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the BJP chief said everyone in the government is busy looting the state but the people are not going to tolerate corruption anymore.

"The people of Rajasthan can't tolerate the Gehlot government even for a minute. They are convinced that the policies and programmes of the Modi government have empowered the poor, farmers, Dalits, youths, and women,” he said.

On the new list of central office bearers, the BJP president said that there was a need to rejig the team in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Nadda was in Jaipur to take stock of the preparations for the year-end assembly elections which are expected to see a keen contest between the ruling Congress and an upbeat BJP.