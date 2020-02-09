BJP will win Delhi Assembly election: Arun Singh

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Sunday expressed confidence that the party will win the Delhi Assembly election and dismissed exit polls prediction of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retaining power.

"... When results of polls will come, the situation will be cleared. I fully believe that the BJP will get a good number of seats and attain success," he said when asked about his reaction on exit polls prediction at a press conference here.

Asked whether there had been any Shaheen Bagh-effect on the polls, Singh said that the BJPs politics was based on development, adding "It is the subject of those who have instigated the people for the sit-in for the last two months, disrupting traffic."

Exit polls for the Delhi assembly election on Saturday predicted a big victory for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with some indicating that it can even repeat its 2015 landslide when it had bagged 67 seats in the 70- member House.