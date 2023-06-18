BJP will win more than 302 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, claims Fadnavis

Pooh-poohing the Opposition and their planned show of strength this week in Patna, BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday claimed that the BJP would win more than 302 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“After Independence, Modi ji is the one leader who has had tremendous connect with the people,” Fadnavis said in Nagpur.

“The Opposition parties are in the process of staging a show of strength. However, their leaders are all singing different tunes…how can Opposition unity be possible under such circumstances,” he asked.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde's son downplays advertisement row between Shiv Sena, BJP

“The (Patna) meeting appears to be a flashback of what happened before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In that Opposition meeting, there were 55 leaders, but the total seats won by Congress was less than that,” he said.

Fadnavis, who is a former Chief Minister and ex-Leader of Opposition, said that Modi is a 'wagh' (tiger) and that Opposition unity is not going to work. “In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls we won 302 seats…this time (in 2024) we will win more than 302 seats,” he said amid thunderous applause.

“Coming to Maharashtra, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the remaining Shiv Sena, yes…the remaining Shiv Sena…let the three come together, they won’t affect us in any manner,” said Fadnavis about the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state.

“Pawar saheb in his autobiography mentioned that (then Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray came to the 'Mantralaya' only twice in two-and-a-half years and this cost the Shiv Sena dearly,” he said.

Fadnavis asked party leaders and workers to reach out to the people and narrate the transformation story of India under the leadership of Modi. “Since public memory is short, we must go to the people,” he said.