BJP will win more than 302 seats in LS polls: Fadnavis

BJP will win more than 302 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, claims Fadnavis

Fadnavis, who is a former Chief Minister and ex-Leader of Opposition, said that PM Modi is a 'wagh' (tiger) and that Opposition unity is not going to work.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai ,
  • Jun 18 2023, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 14:41 ist
Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI File Photo

Pooh-poohing the Opposition and their planned show of strength this week in Patna, BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday claimed that the BJP would win more than 302 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

“After Independence, Modi ji is the one leader who has had tremendous connect with the people,” Fadnavis said in Nagpur. 

“The Opposition parties are in the process of staging a show of strength. However, their leaders are all singing different tunes…how can Opposition unity be possible under such circumstances,” he asked. 

Also Read | Eknath Shinde's son downplays advertisement row between Shiv Sena, BJP

“The (Patna) meeting appears to be a flashback of what happened before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In that Opposition meeting, there were 55 leaders, but the total seats won by Congress was less than that,” he said. 

Fadnavis, who is a former Chief Minister and ex-Leader of Opposition, said that Modi is a 'wagh' (tiger) and that Opposition unity is not going to work. “In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls we won 302 seats…this time (in 2024) we will win more than 302 seats,” he said amid thunderous applause. 

“Coming to Maharashtra, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the remaining Shiv Sena, yes…the remaining Shiv Sena…let the three come together, they won’t affect us in any manner,” said Fadnavis about the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state. 

“Pawar saheb in his autobiography mentioned that (then Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray came to the 'Mantralaya' only twice in two-and-a-half years and this cost the Shiv Sena dearly,” he said.

Fadnavis asked party leaders and workers to reach out to the people and narrate the transformation story of India under the leadership of Modi. “Since public memory is short, we must go to the people,” he said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Devendra Fadnavis
BJP
NCP
Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Shiv Sena (UBT)
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac

To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac

Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events

Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

 