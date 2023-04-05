BJYM's 'entrance system' to check new joinees' ideology

BJP youth wing builds 'entrance system' to check ideology of new joinees

The youth wing is also working on increasing the participation of women among the age of 18-35 years

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2023, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 23:00 ist
The BJP flag. Credit: PTI File Photo

The youth wing of the BJP, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, has built an entrance system of sorts for entry into the wing, so that people who join are ideologically attuned to the party’s ideals. A platform on the likes of edutech portal Coursera has been constructed, and it will soon be released in the wing’s national executive, said those involved in the process.

As part of the system, those who are keen to join the Yuva Morcha will need to undergo a minimum number of “classes” so that they are well-versed about the foundational ideas of the BJP. A youth leader, part of the process, said that details such as a brief biography of BJP founder Deen Dyal Upadhyay, the foundational tenets of the party, its history as well as the key schemes of the BJP governments in the Centre as well as the states will be part of the “curriculum”. 

Also Read | BJP to celebrate its 44th foundation day on April 6

The leader told DH that there have been countless horizontal entries into the party, but that there has not been enough thought diverted to their commitment to ideology. “This platform will help us sift through the applicants, and then groom the future leaders of the party,” the leader said.

The youth wing is also working on increasing the participation of women among the age of 18-35 years, since 50 per cent of the beneficiaries of the BJP government schemes are women. “If we manage to convince at least 50 per cent of these women beneficiaries to vote for the party, then a lot of our work for 2024 becomes easy,” the leader said. 

The youth wing’s national executive will be held sometime next month, and it is likely that Rajasthan will be selected as the venue, as the state is headed to elections in December this year; there was an attempt to hold the executive at Assam, but it did not materialise.   

Another wing of the party, the Mahila Morcha, has taken up a similar exercise to educate its constituents. Over 50 subject experts, who are not part of the party, have been brought on board so that the members of the women’s wing can be educated on basic policy matters as well as details of the BJP government schemes. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rapid melting of East Antarctic ice sheet explained

Rapid melting of East Antarctic ice sheet explained

Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A

Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

 