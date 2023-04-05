BJP youth wing builds 'entrance system' to check ideology of new joinees

The youth wing of the BJP, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, has built an entrance system of sorts for entry into the wing, so that people who join are ideologically attuned to the party’s ideals. A platform on the likes of edutech portal Coursera has been constructed, and it will soon be released in the wing’s national executive, said those involved in the process.

As part of the system, those who are keen to join the Yuva Morcha will need to undergo a minimum number of “classes” so that they are well-versed about the foundational ideas of the BJP. A youth leader, part of the process, said that details such as a brief biography of BJP founder Deen Dyal Upadhyay, the foundational tenets of the party, its history as well as the key schemes of the BJP governments in the Centre as well as the states will be part of the “curriculum”.

The leader told DH that there have been countless horizontal entries into the party, but that there has not been enough thought diverted to their commitment to ideology. “This platform will help us sift through the applicants, and then groom the future leaders of the party,” the leader said.

The youth wing is also working on increasing the participation of women among the age of 18-35 years, since 50 per cent of the beneficiaries of the BJP government schemes are women. “If we manage to convince at least 50 per cent of these women beneficiaries to vote for the party, then a lot of our work for 2024 becomes easy,” the leader said.

The youth wing’s national executive will be held sometime next month, and it is likely that Rajasthan will be selected as the venue, as the state is headed to elections in December this year; there was an attempt to hold the executive at Assam, but it did not materialise.

Another wing of the party, the Mahila Morcha, has taken up a similar exercise to educate its constituents. Over 50 subject experts, who are not part of the party, have been brought on board so that the members of the women’s wing can be educated on basic policy matters as well as details of the BJP government schemes.