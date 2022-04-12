BJP's bulldozer running on hatred, terror: Rahul Gandhi

BJP's bulldozer running on hatred, terror: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2022, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 16:04 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the BJP government over the issues of price rise and unemployment, and said it should run a bulldozer over such problems.

He, however, said that instead of running the bulldozer on people's problems, hatred and terror are riding on the BJP's bulldozer.

Also Read | Bulldozer of price rise ran over people after Assembly polls: Shiv Sena

"Inflation and unemployment have exhausted the people of the country. The government should run a bulldozer on such people's problems. But there is hatred and terror on BJP's bulldozer," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress leader and his party have been targeting the government over rising fuel prices and unemployment.

