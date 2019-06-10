'BJP's conspiracy to bring down WB govt will fail'

Alleging that the Centre along with BJP cadres were conspiring to bring down the West Bengal government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that they should remember that a wounded tiger is the most dangerous.

"There is no use trying to send me to jail. If BJP thinks that by trying to muzzle my voice and conspiring to make the Bengal government collapse they will be able to silence Mamata Banerjee, they should remember that a wounded tiger is the most dangerous,” she told reporters at the state Secretariat after holding an administrative review meeting.

Mamata further alleged that the Centre and BJP cadres were trying to incite riots in West Bengal through social media and warned them not to play with fire.

"There are efforts to incite riots by using WhatsApp and Facebook by the Central government along with their party workers. I request them not to play with fire. If there are riots in the state the Centre cannot dodge its responsibility,” she said.

She also said that the BJP was trying to muzzle her voice as she is the only person who has the courage to speak against the saffron party.

"They are trying to throttle my voice as they know that Mamata Banerjee is the only person who has the courage to speak against them. Their conspiracy to bring down the Bengal government will fail,” Mamata said.

She slammed the Centre for issuing an advisory to the state government following political violence and loss of lives at Sandeskhali in South 24 Parganas district.

"But I will not comment on it as the Chief Secretary has already replied to it," she said.

The Centre had written to the Bengal government expressing concern over the ongoing violence in the state. However, the state government in its response stated that there were only some stray incidents of post-poll clashes which were brought under control by the state administration.

Earlier in the day, TMC secretary general and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee wrote to the Home Ministry to immediately withdraw the latter's advisory.

He also dubbed the advisory as an outcome of a "deep-rooted conspiracy" and a ploy to capture power in states ruled by Opposition parties.

"We on behalf of the Trinamool Congress, lodge our strong objection to the advisory issued by MHA and urge that the same be withdrawn forthwith... We have reason to believe that it is an evil ploy to grab power in states run by parties politically opposed to the BJP," stated Chatterjee.