BJP's deflated governance pushing India to crisis, says Congress

After the wholesale inflation rose up to 14.55 per cent, the Congress on Tuesday attacked the Centre and said that the "deflated governance" was pushing the country to a financial emergency.

"Wholesale Inflation rises upto 14.55% due to increase in costs & this will directly impact retail prices burdening consumers !! BJP "deflated governance" is pushing India to financial emergency & crisis !!", tweeted Jaiveer Shergill, the Congress spokesperson.

Wholesale Inflation rises upto 14.55% due to increase in costs & this will directly impact retail prices burdening consumers !! BJP “deflated governance” is pushing India to financial emergency & crisis !! — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) April 19, 2022

As per reports India's March 2022 wholesale inflation has risen to a four-month high. Accordingly, the annual rate of inflation, based on wholesale prices, rose to 14.55 per cent last month from 13.11 per cent reported for February 2022.

Similarly, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed an exponential rise last month over March 2021, when it stood at 7.89 per cent. "The annual rate of inflation is 14.55 per cent (provisional) for the month of March 2022 (over March 2021) as compared to 7.89 per cent in March, 2021," the ministry said in its review of 'Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India' for March.

"The high rate of inflation in March 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of crude petroleum and natural gas, mineral oils, basic metals, etc., due to disruption in the global supply chain caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict."

Also Read — March WPI inflation rises to 14.55%

Besides, the month over month change in WPI index for March 2022 stood at 2.69 per cent as compared to February 2022.

As per the data, the primary articles segment, which has one of the highest weightage in the WPI, increased at a faster rate of 15.54 per cent in March as compared to 13.39 per cent reported for February 2022.

In the fuel and power segment, which has a weightage of 13.15 per cent, the rise in inflation was recorded at 34.52 per cent from 31.5 per cent in February 2022.

The cost of manufactured products, which has a weightage of 64.23 per cent, increased at a faster rate of 10.71 per cent from 9.84 per cent.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: