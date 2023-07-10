BJP's fact-finding committee of 4 MPs to visit Bengal

BJP's fact-finding committee of 4 MPs to visit West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of using violence as its 'guarantee' to stay in power. 

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 10 2023, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 18:59 ist
The committee will be led by Ravi Shankar Prasad. Credit: PTI Photo

A committee of BJP parliamentarians headed by former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will visit West Bengal to probe the cases of violence during the panchayat polls in the state and present a report to party president J P Nadda.

While Prasad is the "fact-finding" committee's convenor, the other members are former Mumbai police commissioner Satyapal Singh, Rajdeep Roy and party vice-president Rekha Verma.

Also Read | Panchayat poll violence: Happenings in West Bengal under CM Banerjee frightening, says Digvijaya Singh

Official sources said the delegation will reach the state on Tuesday and has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.

At least 15 people were killed in the violence during polling in West Bengal on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of using violence as its "guarantee" to stay in power. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
BJP
Indian Politics
TMC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why China’s young people are not getting married

Why China’s young people are not getting married

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative

Behind the eye of the needle

Behind the eye of the needle

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

 