BJP's Gadkari meeting Raut at Pawar's dinner raises eyebrows

While central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensified inquiring against several leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-- Anil Deshmukh, Sanjay Raut, and others, BJP's top leader and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari were seen breaking bread with Raut at dinner hosted by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, according to a report in The Indian Express.

This is has intrigued many in political circles over the bonhomie between arch-rivals. It should be noted that the dinner happened on the same day, where-in ED attached several properties of Raut over the probe into the Rs 1,040-crore floor space index (FSI) fraud at Patra Chawl in Goregaon suburbs of Mumbai.

"However, no political meaning should be read into it," leaders present at the Pawar's 6-Janpath residence in Delhi told the publication.

Several Maharashtra MLAs are here in the capital for a two-day orientation programme hosted by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

