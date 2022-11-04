BJP's Manoj Tiwari slams AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, calls him 'vision-less'

BJP's Manoj Tiwari slammed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal after his presser that addressed the air quality in the nation's capital. Kejriwal had alleged that the Centre did not come through in some cases.

Tiwari, replying, called Kejriwal a 'part-time Chief Minister' and 'vision-less' saying that the AAP head was more focused on the elections than Delhi's condition. Saying that Kejriwal was free to roam the country and the world, Tiwari continued that he should then keep a CM for Delhi who would be more in tune with its issues and concerns.

The northeast Delhi MP said that Delhi's air pollution was a problem, but just as worrisome is the 'pollution of intent' on Kejriwal's part.

