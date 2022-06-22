BJP's mega tribal outreach in naming Murmu as Presidential nominee

When BJP President J P Nadda announced Droupadi Murmu as NDA's Presidential nominee, he chose to flag the "tribal' identity behind the decision to select her among the 20 odd names that were discussed in the meeting. Along similar lines, BJP had flagged the SC identity of Ram Nath Kovind when he was picked as NDAs' President candidate in 2017.

With projecting Murmu this time, BJP has given a mega push to its tribal outreach, which had started soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had led the saffron party to a thumping majority in 2014, an exercise which was a process in continuation. Murmu's candidature could be called sort of a culmination and her being a woman accentuates the BJP's underprivileged and gender justice outreach further, a move that comes ahead of polls in Gujarat the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in 2022 and Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in 2023.

Murmu is a resident of Odisha where tribals constitute nearly 23 per cent of the total population and she served as a Governor of Jharkhand, where the tribal population is 26 per cent.

Among the poll-bound states, Chattisgarh has a maximum of 32 per cent of the tribal population while Tribal constitutes 17 per cent of the population in Madhya Pradesh while it is nearly 14 per cent in Rajasthan.

Nationally India's 8.6% population is of tribals. Nationally the BJP riding the Modi wave had 31 of 47 Lok Sabha seats reserved for ST in the 2019 elections.

Gujarat, which goes to polls this year has a 15 per cent tribal population and 27 constituencies out of 182 are reserved for STs there. Congress had won 15 of them while the BJP had to contend with just nine. Another party active in the region was Bhil tribe leader Chhotubhai Vasava-led Bharatiya Tribal Party, which had then won two seats. Vasava's party has now been exploring a tie-up with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP. Modi had addressed a rally in the tribal-dominated Dahod on April 21.

Observing 'Samajik Nyay Pakhwada' (social justice fortnight) to mark the party's foundation day on April 6, the saffron party had spoken at length about welfare measures taken by the central government for the upliftment of the community and how Modi brought into the limelight the role of tribal freedom fighters, who were "ignored" during the other dispensations.

Inauguration of Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museum, starting Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojana and honouring tribal icons like Birsa Munda were the measures through which BJP tried to reach out to them.

In November 2021, Modi launched in Bhopal the first-ever Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) Birsa Munda's birth anniversary and declared that the Tribal Pride Day will be celebrated like Gandhi Jayanti, Sardar Patel Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti.

“The country cannot forget the bravery of Gond queen Durgawati or the sacrifice of Rani Kamlapati,” he had said at a rally after inaugurating the re-named Rani Kamalapati Railway Station. Addressing a Van Samiti Sammelan in Bhopal, Amit Shah announced the conversion of more than 800 forest villages into revenue villages to augment their development.

Nine months back, Shah had kicked off a 'Janajatiya Abhiyan' (tribal campaign) after holding a number of programmes in various states to commemorate Chota Nagpur tribal leader Birsa Munda. In the 2018 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, while Congress had won 31 out of the 47 assembly seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, the BJP could win just 16.

Tribal space is something that the BJP has often found hard to dislodge the Congress from despite the 'Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra' education outreach of RSS in tribal villages in the past. A substantial chunk of Dalits have off late been voting for BJP in Hindi states including Uttar Pradesh despite the presence of a Dalit leader in Mayawati but it has not been the same with regard to ST voters in states. An alliance of JMM-Congress and RJD ousted BJP from power in tribal state Jharkhand in 2019 while it lost another tribal-state Chhattisgarh to Congress in 2018.

Murmu move is expected to help the BJP in the perception battle. At least the saffron believes so.