BJP's Nadda holds meetings with party workers in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 10 2020, 14:11pm ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2020, 15:22pm ist
BJP working President J P Nadda (PTI Photo)

Weeks ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital, BJP's working president J P Nadda is holding organisational meetings in five assembly constituencies, party leader Sanjay Mayukh said.

Mayukh, who is media co-in-charge of the party, said the organisational meeting began Friday morning and will continue till late in the night.

The five state assembly constituencies where these meetings will be held are Trinagar, Shalimar Bagh, Burari, Timarpur, and Chandani Chowk, he said.

The meetings are being held to take stock of the party's election preparedness and motivate the workers for the assembly polls, he said. 

