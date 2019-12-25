BJP's online campaign to counter anti-CAA, NRC

The BJP has fallen back on short video clips and animations on the social media to counter anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) narrative pushed by the Opposition parties.

In one of the animations widely circulated by the BJP on social media, two Muslim men are seen discussing the CAA and the NRC with one convincing the other that Muslims need not worry either over the impact of the CAA or the NRC on their rights.

“Just rumours are being spread against the government. There has not been any announcement for NRC so far. When it will be announced, rules for its implementation will be made in such a manner that no citizen faces any problem,” one of the characters in video tells the other.

In the video clip, one of two characters while attempting to clear the air over the CAA and the NRC also accuses the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left Parties, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and other opposition parties of “provoking” the Muslim community for political gains.

The party has circulated several other video clips on the social media to counter the ant-CAA and NRC campaign, appealing to the Muslims to understand the provisions of the CAA and make others in the community also understand.

In the face of the nation-wide protest against the controversial changes in the citizenship law and proposal for the NRC, the BJP has rolled out a nationwide outreach programme to clear the air.

The saffron party has instructed its MPs and workers to hold intellectual meetings in every district across the country to clear the “confusion” being speared by the Opposition parties with regard to the impact of CAA and NRC on the Muslim community.

Party has also been organising pro-CAA rallies in different parts of the country including Delhi and West Bengal to highlight how the implementation of the amended law would provide a new lease of life to the the Hindu refugees who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh crossing the borders due to religious persecution.