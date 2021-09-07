BJP's strategy to douse 'Jat' anger: A university in Aligarh after 'Jat' king

In a move aimed apparently at dousing the anger in the electorally-influential 'Jat' community, which is at the forefront in the ongoing farmers' agitation against the new farm laws, the BJP government in the state has decided to establish a university in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh town, about 400 kilometres from here, after Mahendra Pratap Singh, a 'Jat' king, who still commands huge respect in the community.

According to the sources in the BJP here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the university on September 14.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls said that a university after Mahendra Pratap Singh would be established in Aligarh. Many have claimed that the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was built on the land donated by Singh. Saffron outfits as well as BJP leaders have been demanding that the AMU be rechristened after Singh.

Sources said that the decision to start the construction of the proposed university was aimed primarily at countering the ongoing farmers' agitation by placating the powerful 'Jat' community. Almost all the important farmer leaders and office bearers of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) hailed from the 'Jat' community. The BKU leaders have declared that they will campaign against the BJP in the Assembly polls in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab due early next year.

The success of Sunday's 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', which was organised by the BKU, had ruffled the BJP. ''Though the decision to set up a university after Mahendra Pratap Singh was taken two years back, we have decided to start its construction before the model code of conduct kicks in,'' said a senior UP BJP leader told DH here on Tuesday.

Although the BJP leader rejected the contention that the decision had anything to do with the farmers' agitation or the 'Jats', sources in the party said that it could soothe their ruffled feathers.

''Mahendra Pratap Singh is widely respected by the Jat community... they had been demanding a university after his name,'' said the saffron party leader.

