BJP's two-day huddle on assembly polls and Covid-19 pandemic to begin on Saturday; challenges galore

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda will huddle with party general secretaries Bhupender Yadav, C T Ravi, Dushyant Gautam, D Purandeswari, Arun Singh, Dilip Saikia, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tarun Chugh and others on Saturday and Sunday.

They will discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and the political scenarios in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand which will go to the polls in less than nine months and Gujarat which will witness polls in December next year.

This will be the first such offline meeting of senior BJP leaders after the second wave of Covid-19 hit India. A three-day RSS top brass meet is underway in Delhi to discuss the current issues. Since RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is in Delhi till at least tomorrow, some senior BJP leaders are expected to call on him.

The meeting at the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah will be attended by nearly a dozen general secretaries and senior office bearers. It is coming days after RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosable (second in command in Sangh) camped in Uttar Pradesh for four days to take stock of the socio-political situation there and reviewed the Covid-19 relief work done by RSS workers amid criticism that the Yogi Adityanath government could not perform well in the time of crisis.

Hosabale and BJP's UP in-charge Sunil Bansal had huddled in a closed-door meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The back to back meetings come in the backdrop of concerns in the saffron backward over the impact of the pandemic on BJP's poll prospects.

Some MLAs of the ruling party in UP have voiced concern over the state of affairs, but BJP does not seem to have any other option apart from Yogi Adityanath. On Friday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the BJP government’s days are numbered in Uttar Pradesh and the saffron party leadership is in shock over the “rebellious attitude” of its workers.

BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh also interacted with party leaders in UP.

With 80 Lok Sabha seats, UP has great significance in the political arena of India. The outcome of the assembly elections there will be viewed as a mood reading of people for the next general elections. So, the stakes are high.

Besides UP, the party has also concerns in other states. In Punjab, the BJP lost its age-old ally Shiromani Akali Dal, which walked out of the NDA last year opposing the enactment of three contentious farm laws that triggered a farmer agitation in Delhi borders. On Saturday, farmers would be holding demonstrations outside the residences of MPs and MLAs to mark the one year of the promulgation of these laws as ordinances by the Centre.

BJP is trying to make up for the loss of its ally in Punjab by latching on to the division in Congress state unit, between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"Today, the entire Congress party and the government of Punjab are in Delhi. Who will look after Punjab? Ignoring Punjab for their internal fight. This is a big sin of Congress," Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, questioning Congress's commitment to fighting the pandemic.

However, a division in Congress will hardly compensate BJP's loss of SAD as an ally.

In West Bengal, after BJP failed to stop Mamata Banerjee's hattrick victory, many TMC deserters are making a beeline for 'Ghar Wapsi' and the ruling party is in a mood to oblige.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy and enquired about his wife's health. The conversation happened amid a buzz of an imminent reshuffle of the Union Cabinet in the coming days.

Keen to keep its house in order in Bihar and placate Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP on Friday sacked its own MLC Tunnaji Pandey who had launched an attack on Kumar.

In Uttarakhand, the party changed the Chief Minister by sacking Trivendra Singh Rawat and replacing him with Tirath Singh Rawat in March, while it replaced Sarbananda Sonowal with Himanta Biswa Sarma as the CM in Assam in May. Sonowal is likely to be inducted at the Centre, most probably in the Union Cabinet or some senior role in the party organisation.

Modi-Shah's home state Gujarat is also in a bit of disarray after the Covid-19 pandemic. Even in the last Assembly polls, Congress had confined the BJP to a substantially low tally of 99.

The assembly polls in 2022 could be a tough hurdle for the Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat BJP to cross, though Congress is not in a good position there organizationally.

Besides poll realities, the party chief will also take stock of the Covid-19 relief works done by BJP workers, as the pandemic has posed tough challenges for the BJP ahead of elections in crucial states. The key BJP Parliamentary Board also awaits reconstitution.