BKU threatens to launch fresh agitation over Centre's 'unfulfilled promises'

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), which was on the forefront of the farmers' agitation against the now-scrapped farm laws on Thursday accused the BJP government at the Centre of failing to fulfil the promises it had made to the farmers and threatened to again launch an agitation.

Speaking at a meeting of the farmers in Muzaffarnagar BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait said that the Union government had made several promises to the agitating farmers including enactment of a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) of the crops, cheap electricity and others, but none of the promises had so far been fulfilled.

Tikait said that the farmers had been asked to be ready to launch an agitation to press the government to fulfil its promises. "The date of launching the agitation has not yet been decided but the farmers have been asked to be ready for it," he added.

The BKU leader said that the farmers had withdrawn their agitation only after the government scrapped the farm laws and agreed to their other demands.

Another farmer leader Rajveer Singh Jadaun exhorted the farmers to remain united. "The farmers should be ready to again launch a long agitation," he said.

Farmers from across the country had embarked on a dharna on the delhi border for 13 months in protest against the farm laws.

The over an year long farmer agitation had become a big issue in the recently concluded assembly polls in UP, especially in the western region and there was a perception that the electorally influential Jat community could desert the BJP in the polls. The results, however, showed that a majority of Jats sided with the saffron party helping it to sweep the region once again.

