Black magic cannot end your bad days: Modi taunts Cong

Black magic cannot end your bad days: PM Modi taunts Congress over price rise protest

The Congress protested against rising prices on August 5 by wearing black clothes in Parliament and outside

PTI
PTI, Panipat,
  • Aug 10 2022, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 18:35 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress for wearing black dresses on August 5 in protest against price rise, saying those who believe in "black magic" will never be able to win the trust of people again.

Dedicating the second-generation ethanol plant worth Rs 900 crore here, the Prime Minister also attacked certain opposition parties for engaging in politics of freebies, saying such things would only do a disservice to the nation as it hampers investment in new technology.

Also Read | Message from Bihar: Modi neither unstoppable nor unbeatable

"On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread 'black magic'. These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency. But they do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot earn the trust of people again," Modi said.

The Congress protested against rising prices on August 5 by wearing black clothes in Parliament and outside.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Congress
BJP
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

Dry Mizoram starts 'rehab' camps for 'addict' cops

Dry Mizoram starts 'rehab' camps for 'addict' cops

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

Serena Williams' tough call resonates with women

Serena Williams' tough call resonates with women

Explained | Causes and consequences of Amazon fires

Explained | Causes and consequences of Amazon fires

 