Blackmail gang with political ambitions at work: PTR on purported audio clips

The explanation comes a day after Annamalai released an audio claiming to contain the voice of Thiaga Rajan

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Apr 26 2023, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 21:31 ist
P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. Credit: DH File Photo

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday dismissed audio clips claiming to be his voice released by state BJP chief K Annamalai as a desperate attempt by a “blackmail gang” to achieve its “political ambitions” and claimed that he never said “anything negative” about his cabinet colleagues or relatives of the Chief Minister. 

In a five-minute video clip posted on his verified Twitter page, Thiaga Rajan took pains to explain that he had no reason to talk negatively about Udhayanidhi and V Sabareesan, the son and son-in-law of Chief Minister M K Stalin. While lauding Udhayanidhi with making Tamil Nadu the centre of attention of international sports, the Finance Minister said Sabareesan has been his “most trusted advisor, guide, and pillar of support.”

“I strongly and specifically deny having said what is contained in the audio clip to any individual personally or on the phone at any point in time,” he added.

The explanation comes a day after Annamalai released an audio claiming to contain the voice of Thiaga Rajan with a caption, “Listen to the DMK ecosystem crumbling from within. The 2nd tape of TN State FM Thiru @ptrmadurai . Special Thanks to TN FM for drawing a proper distinction between DMK & BJP! #DMKFiles.”

In the audio, the person, claimed to be Thiaga Rajan, is heard talking about the DMK, Udhayanidhi, and Sabareesan, and how they are controlling the party-led government. The person in the audio is also heard saying that the “current model” of Udhayanidhi and Sabareesan managing the party affairs was not sustainable for a long time. 

Thiaga Rajan, in his video statement, said Annamalai has descended to posting an audio that “somebody telling nobody about some other”, the source of which nobody accepts ownership for. “This is the base level of his politics…Therefore, such fabricated audios are being generated in a vain attempt to cast aspersions on them (Udhayanidhi and Sabareesan). This is a desperate attempt by a blackmail gang to achieve their political ambitions by creating a rift within us,” the Finance Minister said. 

He also said the audio files were also a direct result of the “major financial reforms” that the DMK government has achieved in the past two years. “Certain forces that are unable to digest these achievements. So, they are indulging in using advanced technologies and cheap tactics such as releasing these fabricated audios to disrupt our good work,” Thiaga Rajan added. 

The minister also categorically refuted that he said anything negative about Udhayanidhi, Sabareesan, and his cabinet colleagues.

India News
Indian Politics
Tamil Nadu
K Annamalai
BJP
DMK

