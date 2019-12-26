Bollywood celebs booked for hurting religious sentiment

Punjab police have registered a case against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, comic actor Bharti Singh of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ fame and director-choreographer Farah Khan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The three have been booked by the Ajnala police in Punjab’s Amritsar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community in a television show, police said on Thursday.

Police have registered a case against the three accused actors under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This section deals with ‘deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious belief’. The offence committed under Section 295A is a non-bailable offence.

A complaint in this regard was filed by Sonu Jafar, the president of Christian Front of Ajnala block, who submitted video footage of a show that was telecast on the eve of Christmas. Jafar claims that the religious sentiments of the Christians have been hurt by the three actors.

Amritsar senior superintendent of police (Rural) Vikram Jeet Duggal said the investigation in the case is underway after registration of a case against Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Farah Khan.

The police said the accused used certain words from Christianity inappropriately in one of the shows that was telecasted. Members of the Christian community had protested in Ajnala yesterday after which a case was registered against the three.