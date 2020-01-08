Booking victim instead of criminals is new normal: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Modi government saying booking the victim instead of the perpetrators of crime is the new normal now.

The Congress' attack came a day after the registration of a case in the JNU violence issue against the varsity's students union president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the brutal attack by a masked mob.

"The FIR in the JNU case has been registered against the victim and not the perpetrator of the crime, this is the new normal," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters.

He alleged that there are unrest and anger in the country and that every section of society feels disturbed and apprehensive.

"Be it 45-year record high unemployment, price rise, unkept promises or arrogant attitude of the government, the result can be seen. There are anger and apprehension across the country," he said.