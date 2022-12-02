Bring 100 MLAs & become CM: Akhilesh to UP deputy CMs

Bring 100 MLAs and become CM: Akhilesh's offer to Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief ministers

Akhilesh slammed the Yogi Adityanath-government for 'harassing' Azam Khan through 'fake cases'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 02 2022, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 21:53 ist
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday "offered" the chief minister’s post to deputy chief ministers Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak if they bring in 100 MLAs to Yadav’s side, as per a Hindustan Times report.

“There are two deputy CMs in the state — both of them are looking for an opportunity to become the chief minister. We have come to give them an offer: bring 100 MLAs here, we are with you, and become CM whenever you want,” Yadav said while addressing a rally in Rampur in the light of coming bypolls.

Also Read | 'Picture abhi baki hai': Akhilesh hits out at BJP over dynasty politics

During the rally, Akhilesh slammed the Yogi Adityanath-government for "harassing" senior leader Azam Khan through "fake cases".

“No one is more powerful than time. Those who are doing atrocities, I want to tell them that a file of the current chief minister was presented before me (as CM) but we are Samajwadis and we neither practice politics of hatred nor harass others,” Akhilesh said. 

Akhilesh Yadav along with senior SP leaders were campaigning in Rampur for the bypolls slated for December 5. 
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party
India News
Indian Politics
Brajesh Pathak
Uttar Pradesh
Rampur
Bypolls

What's Brewing

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

US company turns air pollution into fuel

US company turns air pollution into fuel

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

 