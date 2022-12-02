Bring 100 MLAs and become CM: Akhilesh's offer to Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief ministers

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday "offered" the chief minister’s post to deputy chief ministers Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak if they bring in 100 MLAs to Yadav’s side, as per a Hindustan Times report.

“There are two deputy CMs in the state — both of them are looking for an opportunity to become the chief minister. We have come to give them an offer: bring 100 MLAs here, we are with you, and become CM whenever you want,” Yadav said while addressing a rally in Rampur in the light of coming bypolls.

During the rally, Akhilesh slammed the Yogi Adityanath-government for "harassing" senior leader Azam Khan through "fake cases".

“No one is more powerful than time. Those who are doing atrocities, I want to tell them that a file of the current chief minister was presented before me (as CM) but we are Samajwadis and we neither practice politics of hatred nor harass others,” Akhilesh said.

Akhilesh Yadav along with senior SP leaders were campaigning in Rampur for the bypolls slated for December 5.

