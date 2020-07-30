Bring back Rahul as Congress President: Party's Rajya Sabha members tell Sonia Gandhi

The clamour for bringing back Rahul Gandhi as Congress president grew louder as a group of Rajya Sabha members raised the demand at a virtual meeting with party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh raised the demand and Singh’s call was echoed by new entrants to the Upper House Shaktisinh Gohil, Neeraj Dangi, Deepender Hooda besides Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora. The Congress president did not respond to the ‘bring back Rahul’ demand and chose to remain silent.

Amid calls for rebuilding the party under Rahul’s leadership, AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel asked the Congress president to involve Rajya Sabha members in organisational affairs by giving them greater responsibility.

The demand for involving party seniors in organisational affairs assumes significance as the Congress battles a revolt in Rajasthan due to differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his young former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Sonia Gandhi had returned as Congress President in August last year after Rahul quit the post accepting responsibility for the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and blaming party veterans for not backing him enough.

Earlier this month, a similar demand was raised by members of the Lok Sabha during an interaction with the Congress President.