Broke my my winning record, will not work with Congress again in future, says Prashant Kishor

It is not improving and it may even drown me, Kishor said with folded hands at an interaction with media

  Jun 01 2022, 09:30 ist
Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor. Credit: PTI Photo

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday asserted that he will not associate with the Congress in future.

"This is the party responsible for breaking my track record of winning. It is not improving and it may even drown me. Hence, I will never work with the Congress again," Kishor said with folded hands at an interaction with media in Vaishali, where he was to prepare ground for his Jan Suraaj campaign.

"In the last 10 years, I was involved in 11 elections and only one I lost in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. At that time, I was associated with the Congress party. It has broken my winning record.

"I was associated with the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, then the JD(U) in 2015, 2017 in Punjab, 2019 with Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, 2020 in Delhi with (Arvind) Kejriwal and 2021 in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu," Kishor said.

In reaction, senior state Congress leader Madan Mohan Jha said: "Prashant Kishor was associated with Congress in 2017 and unfortunately lost the Uttar Pradesh election. If that would be the reason of blaming Congress party for breaking his track record than I must ask that why he recently met the top leaders of Congress party in Delhi and gave presentation for 6 to 7 days."

