BRS may not attend inauguration of new Parliament

BRS may not attend inauguration of new Parliament building

Rao alleged that the way the Centre issued the ordinance reminded one of the days of the Emergency

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 27 2023, 22:37 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 22:37 ist
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. Credit: PTI file photo

The ruling BRS is unlikely to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday. BRS sources said on Saturday that party may not attend the inauguration. However, the reason is not known. The party has remained silent on the issue.

Earlier in the day, BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao demanded that the Centre withdraw its ordinance on control of services in Delhi, after he held a meeting with the chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab. He made the demand during a joint press conference with Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann who called on him here to discuss the issue of the Centre's ordinance.

Also Read: All you need to know about the new Parliament

Rao alleged that the way the Centre issued the ordinance reminded one of the days of the Emergency.

"(PM) Narendra Modi ji and BJP leaders speak so vociferously against the Emergency. Exactly the same thing happened before the Emergency. Post Allahabad High Court judgment, a Constitutional amendment was made nullifying that judgment," Rao said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the new Parliament building, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Droupadi Murmu as head of State should do the honours.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
BRS
Arvind Kejriwal
K Chandrasekhar Rao
Parliament

Related videos

What's Brewing

Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like

Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

 