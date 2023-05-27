BRS may not attend inauguration of new Parliament building

The ruling BRS is unlikely to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday. BRS sources said on Saturday that party may not attend the inauguration. However, the reason is not known. The party has remained silent on the issue.
Earlier in the day, BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao demanded that the Centre withdraw its ordinance on control of services in Delhi, after he held a meeting with the chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab. He made the demand during a joint press conference with Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann who called on him here to discuss the issue of the Centre's ordinance.
Also Read: All you need to know about the new Parliament
Rao alleged that the way the Centre issued the ordinance reminded one of the days of the Emergency.
"(PM) Narendra Modi ji and BJP leaders speak so vociferously against the Emergency. Exactly the same thing happened before the Emergency. Post Allahabad High Court judgment, a Constitutional amendment was made nullifying that judgment," Rao said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the new Parliament building, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Droupadi Murmu as head of State should do the honours.
