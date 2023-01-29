BRS MPs to raise issues ranging from Adanis to Governors in Budget session

The BRS Parliamentary party on Sunday expressed serious concern over the situation in the country, alleging that it is “deteriorating” by the day due to the 'unfortunate policies' adopted by the central government.

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the party MPs to “expose” the Centre which is pursuing the "anti-people policies" during the upcoming Budget session in Parliament, an official release said from CM’s office. During the meet, Rao said the mistakes committed by the Centre should be brought to the attention of the country by acting strategically and asked the MPs raise the voice on the state people's issues as well as the country during the Parliament session.

BRS Parliamentary Party meeting was held at Pragati Bhavan today under the chairmanship of the party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, the release said. Rao made it clear that the “undemocratic politics” of the Centre should be brought to light in all the possible democratic ways and in this direction, the BRS should join other parties which come together and expose the union government in both houses of Parliament.

“The policies pursued by the BJP-led government at the Centre have become obstacles to the integrity and development of the country. This is unfortunate. Centre is giving arbitrarily the hard earned people's money to its corporate friends. The central government is showing special affection towards its friendly corporate forces and waived off loans worth lakhs of crores of rupees. In public sector companies like LIC, shares are being transferred to big businessmen like Adani.,” the release quoted Rao as saying.

The central government is also "misusing" the Governors system. It is undemocratic that the Centre is using the Governors as their "henchmen" to weaken the states. The BRS MPs should strongly oppose in both Houses the "evil policies" of using the system of governors, Rao directed the MPs. The meeting lasted for more than four hours and discussed several issues.