BRS MPs asked to vote against bill over Delhi ordinance

BRS Rajya Sabha MPs issued whip to vote against bill to replace Delhi services ordinance

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2023, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 14:59 ist
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Credit: IANS Photo

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House and vote against a bill to replace the ordinance on Delhi services.

"All the MPs of BRS (Rajya Sabha) are requested to vote against the bill to replace the Ordinance on Delhi Services, any time brought before the House," the party said in a statement.

The BRS has seven MPs in the Upper House.

They all have been asked to be present in the House from July 31 to August 4 and till the voting on the bill is over, the statement added.

The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance aims to take away the control over services from the Delhi government.

