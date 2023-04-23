BRS to hold constituency-level meetings in Telangana on April 25

The ruling BRS government will hold constituency-level meetings across Telangana on April 25 and party’s Working President K T Rama Rao on Sunday held a teleconference meeting with party leaders and laid down a detailed plan to make it a grand success.
A press release from KTR’s office said around 4 lakh leaders (3,000 to 3,500 party activists in each constituency) from village to constituency-level would participate in the meeting.
The occasion would be helpful to further raise awareness levels about Bharat Rashtra Samithi's schemes and initiatives implemented in the past nine years, so that the party cadres can spread the information among people, it said.
KTR said that the constituency-level meetings, which is being held for the first time, would serve as a platform to sound the bugle for the upcoming Assembly elections.
During the teleconference meeting, the BRS Working President provided suggestions and instructions, stating that the party would propose and discuss six political resolutions on important issues including Agriculture, Welfare, 'Palle Pragathi-Pattana Pragathi', Education-Employment, BJP's failures and local issues.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Editor fired over AI-generated Schumacher interview
NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space
Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children
An emotion called Tendulkar
Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna
Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher
Art from above
The wild cast of Bori
What is revealed in what we don't eat...
India's ultra movement