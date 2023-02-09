Kavitha Kalvakuntla slams PM over 'repetitive' speech

BRS's Kavitha Kalvakuntla slams PM for being 'repetitive'

Heckling the opposition will not redeem you of your responsibilities, she added

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 09 2023, 06:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 06:02 ist
BRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla. Credit: Special Arrangement

As the Opposition hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for not responding to allegations related to industrialist Gautam Adani, which they termed "the elephant in the room," BRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla also attacked the PM for being "repetitive."

"It (PM's speech) was nothing but repetitive, rhetorical and filled with satire on Opposition. Heckling the opposition will not redeem you of your responsibilities. The country is watching you and people will reflect it in the next elections," the BRS leader was quoted by the news agency ANI. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Politics
BRS

What's Brewing

B'luru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

B'luru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

 