BRS's Kavitha Kalvakuntla slams PM for being 'repetitive'

As the Opposition hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for not responding to allegations related to industrialist Gautam Adani, which they termed "the elephant in the room," BRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla also attacked the PM for being "repetitive."

"It (PM's speech) was nothing but repetitive, rhetorical and filled with satire on Opposition. Heckling the opposition will not redeem you of your responsibilities. The country is watching you and people will reflect it in the next elections," the BRS leader was quoted by the news agency ANI.