BSP chief Mayawati seeks SC-monitored probe into Vikas Dubey encounter, killing of policemen in UP

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey.

She wanted the inquiry to cover the killing of eight policemen last week in an ambush allegedly masterminded by Dubey.

Dubey was shot dead on Friday by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on the outskirts of Kanpur.

The SUV met with an accident at Bhaunti in Kanpur district, overturning on an isolated stretch of the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed.

"There should be an unbiased probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court into the killing of policemen in Kanpur and the encounter of main accused Vikas Dubey while he was trying to flee when the police vehicle overturned," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a separate tweet, she said, "This high-level probe is necessary for ensuring justice to eight policemen killed in Kanpur and to identify the nexus between police and criminal political elements. By such steps, UP can become crime free."

Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 2.