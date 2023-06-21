BSP exploring possibilities of electoral alliance with Congress

In a development which may rattle the other major opposition players in the electorally crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, the BSP is reportedly 'exploring' the possibilities of an alliance with the Congress in the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and also in UP for next year's Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, a senior BSP leader visited the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Monday and met a senior functionary of the grand old party to 'discuss' the possibilities of an electoral alliance.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes barely a few days after the reported meeting between Congress national secretary S A Sampath Kumar and BSP's Telangana unit President Praveen Kumar, and ahead of the meeting of Opposition leaders in Patna.

Sources said that the BSP had conveyed to the Congress that it was ready to forge an alliance with the grand old party in the forthcoming assembly polls in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

They added that the BSP could consider sharing seats in equal proportions in UP for the next LS polls in 2024, provided the electoral alliance in the three states going to the polls went through.

Neither the BSP nor the state Congress leaders offered comments on the meeting and the reports of talks between the two parties. The leaders of both parties feigned ignorance when queried in this regard.

''It is up to the central leadership to take a call on the issue of alliances....as of now we are preparing to go to the polls solo,'' said a senior state Congress leader while speaking to DH here on Wednesday.

The BSP leaders also remained tightlipped when queried about the possibilities of an electoral alliance with the Congress. BSP supremo Mayawati, who chaired a meeting of the party's office bearers here on Wednesday, also made no mention of the alliance and asked the party workers to start preparing for the LS polls.

Political analysts here said that both Congress and BSP had been reduced to fringe players in the UP electoral scene, but that an alliance between the two could certainly pose a challenge for the rivals.

The Congress party won only two seats in the 2022 assembly polls in UP while the BSP managed to win only one. The BSP had contested the 2019 LS polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and won 10 seats in the state.