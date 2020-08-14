BSP issues whip to MLAs to vote against Gehlot

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party has issued a whip to six of its Rajasthan MLAs, who had joined the Congress, to vote against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government in the trust vote he is expected to seek on Friday.

"All six MLAs have been directed under para 2(1)(a) of the Xth Schedule to vote against the Congress Party in any No-Confidence motion or any other proceedings to be held during the Assembly session of Rajasthan Assembly and if they violate the same they will face disqualification under para 2(1)(b) of the Xth Schedule," a BSP statement said.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had declined to stay a September 2019 decision by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi allowing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party.

The six MLAs, Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha had contested and won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets. However, they all joined the Congress in September 2019.