BSP leader says Aman Mani Tripathi 'expelled' from party

Former legislator Aman Mani Tripathi has been expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party for anti-party activities, its Maharajganj district chief said on Wednesday.

Tripathi, however, claimed ignorance about the development while asserting that only BSP supremo Mayawati can expel him from the party.

Aman Mani Tripathi, the son of former minister Amar Mani, had unsuccessfully contested from the Nautanwa assembly constituency as a BSP candidate during the last state elections.

The BSP's Maharajganj District president Virendra Kumar Rao said there were complaints for a long time that Aman Mani Tripathi was involved in anti-party activities.

He was warned by the party but he kept misleading people. Tripathi has been misleading the people by saying that no official BSP candidate was in the fray for the upcoming Nautanwa civic election, Rao claimed, adding the former MLA has been expelled in the interest of the party.

Tripathi, however, said that he was not aware of his expulsion from the BSP.

"I was connected to the party by Mayawati. Only she can expel me. The district president has no right to expel me," he said.

Aman Mani's father, Amar Mani Tripathi, a former minister, is serving a life term along with his wife Madhu Mani for murdering poetess Madhumita Shukla in 2003.