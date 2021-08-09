BSP to support bill to enable states to make their own lists of OBCs: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday said her party will support the passage of a constitutional amendment bill that seeks to enable state governments to make their own lists of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

"OBCs are an integral part of 'Bahujan Samaj' for whose interest and welfare, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had made the provision for Article 340 in the Constitution and had also resigned from the post of the country's first law minister as it was not implemented properly. Similarly, the BSP is also devoted wholeheartedly to these sections," Mayawati said in a tweet in hindi.

"The BSP supports the Constitution amendment bill introduced in Parliament on Monday to identify and list OBCs by the state governments. But the Centre should do concrete work to fill the posts of OBCs vacant in government jobs," she added.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha.

The bill aims to clarify provisions in the 102nd Constitutional Amendment Bill to restore the power of states to have their own lists of backward classes after identifying them.