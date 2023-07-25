'BSP to decide on joining govts after polls in states'

BSP will decide on joining governments after polls in states, says Mayawati

Mayawati said it is important that a coalition government which is obliged to work for the welfare of the people is in power rather than a strong and arrogant dispensation.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 25 2023, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 19:32 ist
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati speaks with the media, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File photo

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati on Tuesday asserted that her party would take a call on joining governments after upcoming Assembly polls in states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana to ensure "balance of power" and uplift of the marginalised.

Addressing a review meeting of BSP leaders here, she said that in the four states, for the betterment of weaker sections and Muslims, it is important that a coalition government which is obliged to work for the welfare of the people is in power rather than a strong and arrogant dispensation.

According to a party statement, Mayawati said that with its presence, the BSP created a balance of power situation in many states, due to which the "political respect" of the Dalit community rose.

But selfish people went after their own interest instead of the interest of the society and sided with casteist parties, she said.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in October-November this year in the four states as well as Mizoram.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mayawati
India News
BSP
Bahujan Samaj Party
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

UP fishermen kill Gangetic dolphin, eat it; booked

UP fishermen kill Gangetic dolphin, eat it; booked

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

 