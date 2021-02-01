BUDGET 2021
BSP chief Mayawati reacts to Budget 2021

Budget 2021: BSP chief Mayawati says working class tired of attractive promises

Mayawati said that the government needs to implement policies on the ground

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Feb 01 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 16:22 ist
BSP supremo Mayawati. Credit: PTI Photo

 Reacting to the Union Budget on Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said that crores of poor people, farmers and working class of the country are tired of attractive promises and hollow claims.

She said it would be better if the government implemented its stated policies on the ground.

"Will the budget of the Central Government presented in Parliament today be able to deal with poverty, unemployment and inflation, etc?. On this basis, the activities of the government and this Budget will be judged," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a related tweet, she said, "Crores of poor, farmers and working people of the country are tired of many kinds of attractive promises, hollow claims and assurances by the Central and state governments and their lives are constantly plagued." 

