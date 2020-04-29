Bulandshahar incident: Two sadhus killed in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pokes CM Yogi Adityanath

Two sadhus were allegedly hacked to death at a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar district on Monday night.

According to sources, the temple priests were murdered by a local criminal who was accused by the sadhus of stealing a pair of tongs used by them. Murari, the accused, who was released from jail on bail in a murder case a few days ago, was nabbed by the villagers and handed over to the police.

The locals found the bodies of the sadhus lying in a pool of blood on Tuesday morning.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe into the killing, which comes close on the heels of the lynching of two sadhus at Palghar in Maharashtra. Adityanath had spoken to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after the incident.

On Tuesday, Thackeray made a similar phone call to Adityanath and sought strict action against the culprits. “Please take action as per law and also ensure that no one gives a communal colour to it,” he said.

In an apparent taunt at the BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also said the Bulandshahar incident should not be turned communal “the way they tried to make Palghar”.