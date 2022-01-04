'Bulli Bai' case: 1 more detained, B'luru man arrested

'Bulli Bai' case: One more detained, Bengaluru student arrested

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 04 2022, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 14:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Mumbai Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday detained one more person in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, news agency ANI reported.

The Cell also arrested a 21-year-old engineering student, earlier detained from Bengaluru, after questioning.

The controversy, which cropped on January 1, saw 'Bulli Bai' app, on hosting platform GitHub, post photos of a number of women of a particular religion including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities.

This came six months after the 'Sulli Deals' controversy.

Both names are derogatory terms for women of the particular religion.

More to follow...

