Burning shorts, branded T-shirt: Congress, BJP go all out on social media

Doubling down the attack on the BJP, the Congress on Monday tweeted the image of a khaki shorts -- which is linked to the RSS uniform -- in flames in response to attacks on its Bharat Jodo Yatra, drawing a sharp retort from the BJP saying that it was "instigation of violence".

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh told a press conference that the RSS-BJP was not used to aggressive response to criticism and now if there is aggression from their side, "we will show double aggression".

As the BJP sought to raise issues like Rahul's T-shirt and his interaction with a controversial pastor, the Congress tweeted the image of khaki shorts with an inscription '145 days more to go'. The tweet also said, "to free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal."

To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal.#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MuoDZuCHJ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 12, 2022

Describing the yatra as "Bharat Todo Yatra" (Divide India Yatra), the BJP hit back saying it was "promotion of violence" with its spokesperson Sambit Patra claiming that the Congress has signalled to "terrorists" in the southern state to target their functionaries. Patra asked the Congress to immediately take down the post, saying there is no room for violence in India's constitutional scheme of things.

Ramesh said those who stoke fire of hatred, bigotry, falsehood and prejudice must be prepared to take back criticism in the same coin. “The trouble is the RSS is not used to Congress’ aggressive response. If they are aggressive. We will be double aggressive,” he said.

Referring to Union Minister Smriti Irani’s allegation that Rahul did not bother to visit Vivekananda memorial in Kanyakumari, he said one can only expect “lies” from a “scam-tainted” person and “if she needs specs, I can give one to her”. Congress has tweeted the video of Rahul visiting the memorial ahead of the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra last Wednesday.

“The factory of lies is working overtime…The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is suffering from a disease which is that he would not tell the truth even by mistake,” he said, as he referred to late leader VN Gadgil’s response in 1992 to a question on RSS when he described it as “Rumour Spreading Society”.

On the controversy over a pastor’s meeting with Rahul during the yatra, Ramesh said the party was not in support of what the priest said about Jesus Christ and Shakti.

To a question on whether they would take steps to avoid such controversial persons, he defended the meeting, saying, “in Parliament we work with Union Minister Anurag Thakur who said “shoot the traitors” (against anti-CAA protesters) and a Minister who is a sadhvi who made disparaging comments against a community. We have an MP who is a devotee of Nathuram Godse…The interaction was recorded by someone and we do not have a role to play in that. We do not support the priest’s views,” he said.