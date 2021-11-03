'Businessmen, farmers - all victims of govt's policies'

Business people or farmers, all victims of government's bad policies: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi and the Congress have been criticising the Union government's handling of the economy

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 03 2021, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 20:10 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Union government over a media report that claimed more businesspersons died by suicide than farmers in 2020, saying both were victims of the dispensation's "bad policies".

Taking to Twitter, he tagged the media report which cited National Crime Records Bureau data to claim that at least 11,716 Indian businesspeople died by suicide in 2020, more than the farm suicide cases which numbered 10,677.

"Business people or farmers- all victims of GOI's (Government of India's) bad policies. Repair economy. Save lives," Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have been criticising the Union government's handling of the economy and has been hitting out at it over the condition of MSMEs and other businesses.

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
BJP
farmers
India News

