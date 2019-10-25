Bypolls results-buoyed Akhilesh declares to go solo

Apparently buoyed by the results of the by-polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has declared that his party will not have any kind of electoral understanding with any one in the next assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 11 seats, where by-polls were held, the SP wrested one seat each from the BSP and BJP while retaining its own seat. The results of the by-polls were declared on Thursday.

Besides winning three seats, the SP nominees finished runners up on six seats relegating the BSP and Congress to third and fourth spots.

Encouraged by the results, Akhilesh categorically ruled out any kind of alliance in the state in future. SP and BSP had entered into an electoral alliance in UP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

While BSP was able to win 10 seats, SP could get only five seats. The two parties parted ways after their dismal performance in the LS elections.

''The results show that the people of the state are looking for an alternative and we can provide that.....people also want us to go alone,'' said a senior SP leader here on Friday.

The leader said that only the SP could effectively counter the saffron party in the state. SP sources said that the party would soon launch a series of agitations on issues confronting the common people.

SP not only managed to retain its bastion of Rampur, it was able to snatch Jalalpur assembly seat from BSP and Zaidpur assembly seat from the BJP.