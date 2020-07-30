Bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats on August 24

  Jul 30 2020
Bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats -- one each in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala -- will be held on August 24, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

The bypolls were necessitated following the death of  Beni Prasad Verma from UP and M P Veerendra Kumar from Kerala earlier this year.

While the term of Verma was till July, 2022, Kumar's term was to end in April, 2022.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on August 6 and the election will be held on August 24.

As per established practice, the counting of votes will be held on the same evening. 

