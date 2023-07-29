C T Ravi out as BJP rejigs party’s central leadership

C T Ravi out as BJP reshuffles team of central office-bearers

Nobody from Karnataka was included in the new team which was reconstituted ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha assembly elections.

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 29 2023, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 12:35 ist
C T Ravi. Credit: DH Photo

BJP president J P Nadda reshuffled the party's team of central office-bearers on Saturday. Senior leader from Karnataka, C T Ravi was dropped as the party's National General Secretary. 

Nobody from Karnataka was included in the new team which was reconstituted ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha assembly elections.

Read | 38 parties confirm participation in NDA meet: BJP chief J P Nadda

As National General Secretary of the party, Ravi held charge over key states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Goa. An RSS Swayamsevak since 1987, Ravi is considered to be a staunch Hindu face of the BJP in southern India.

The incumbent state president Nalin Kumar Kateel's tenure has ended and the party is yet to announce a new president. Ravi, who lost assembly polls in the recently held elections, was a frontrunner for the BJP Karnataka unit president post. 

The party is also yet to approve the names for the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News
J P Nadda
C T Ravi
Indian Politics
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Clean up pollution control board

Clean up pollution control board

Telling time or retelling it?

Telling time or retelling it?

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

 