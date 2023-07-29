C T Ravi out as BJP reshuffles team of central office-bearers

BJP president J P Nadda reshuffled the party's team of central office-bearers on Saturday. Senior leader from Karnataka, C T Ravi was dropped as the party's National General Secretary.

Nobody from Karnataka was included in the new team which was reconstituted ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha assembly elections.

Read | 38 parties confirm participation in NDA meet: BJP chief J P Nadda

As National General Secretary of the party, Ravi held charge over key states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Goa. An RSS Swayamsevak since 1987, Ravi is considered to be a staunch Hindu face of the BJP in southern India.

The incumbent state president Nalin Kumar Kateel's tenure has ended and the party is yet to announce a new president. Ravi, who lost assembly polls in the recently held elections, was a frontrunner for the BJP Karnataka unit president post.

The party is also yet to approve the names for the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.