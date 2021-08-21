C T Ravi to challenge Congress leaders to prove corruption allegation against him

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Saturday said he will challenge Congress leaders to prove their allegations that he has accumulated ill-gotten wealth.

"I have not earned any wealth in dubious means. I will challenge Congress leaders to prove their allegations. If I have earned ill-gotten wealth I am ready to donate it to the public," Ravi told reporters here.

"I have not gone to jail and secured bail in wealth-related cases," Ravi, a former minister, said.

He was reacting to Congress leaders' allegation that Ravi made huge wealth as the minister in the BJP government in Karnataka earlier.

He also said that it was Congress leader B K Hariprasad, who first started insulting our PM when the name change issue came up. "It was Hariprasad, who insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying Modi's name should be kept for toilets."

"I have not insulted late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru," he said adding that Congress kept Nehru-Gandhi parivar names for more than 271 schemes and institutions.

"Why can't Congress keep other leader's names? Others have not done anything to develop the country?" he questioned.

"I am ready to debate comparison between Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru's contributions to the Indian freedom struggle and building new India. Instead of debating this, Congress leaders are busy praising their dynasty," he said.

"Congress leaders are behaving as if they have only contributed to the freedom struggle. A large number of non-Congress leaders also contributed to the Indian freedom struggle," Ravi said.

Reacting to the Youth Congress leader's threat to protest in front of his house for his comments against Nehru, Ravi said, "I welcome their protest. If they hold protest, my wife will tie them Rakhi and give them sweet."