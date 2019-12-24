'CAA based on religion hence against constitution'

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said at an event that the new citizenship law is against the constitution since it is based on religion

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 24 2019, 07:50am ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2019, 07:55am ist
Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav. (PTI Photo)

Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav on Monday said the new citizenship law is based on religion which is against the Constitution.

He was part of a discussion on the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC at the Faculty of Law in Delhi University. 

Yadav said earlier also there was a law for citizenship in India and it was not based on religion.

The present law, the Citizenship Amendment Act, is based on religion that is why it is against the Constitution, he said. 

"The new law is against every citizen of this country because it is against the social fabric of India," Yadav said. 

At the discussion, the students demanded that the law be taken back. 

