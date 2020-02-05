CAA, NRC a 'sinister design' foiled by people: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Wednesday, attacked the government over the NRC and CAA, saying it was a "sinister design" foiled by the people.

"Our people are coming out to save the Constitution from you," he said in the lower house while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Referring to the CAA and NRC, he said: "It was your sinister design foiled by the common people."

People from all sections and of all ages have gathered together and launched a movement, Chowdhury said, adding it was a victory for democracy as the BJP was compelled to step back.

"You cannot weaken Hindustan (India). We all have together made this nation.... Plurality is the heartbeat (dhadkan) we should save it," he said.

The true spirit of the Constitution was that each and everyone should feel that this country was his own, he said.

The BJP, he said, was dividing the country and it was logical to fight against it.

Swami Vivekananda, the Congress leader said, used to say that "our motherland was a junction of two great forces, Hinduism and Islam".

He also said every human soul is potentially divine. "Our goal is to manifest the divinity in human beings."

"You are pseudo humanist, nationalist and Hindu... you should become a true Hindu like us (Congress)," he said, referring to the ruling BJP. On Kashmir, he claimed the cases of stone pelting have risen post the abrogation of Article 370.

He also asked the government how it intends to deal with rising Chinese interference in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passing through PoK.

He demanded that the House pass a resolution for integration of PoK into India.

The Congress leader also questioned the government on allowing Chinese companies for 5G trials in India.

"This (5G) is critical infrastructure. China will create big risk for us," he said and advised the government to think carefully before taking any step.