CAA protest: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar calls for Maharashtra bandh

Mrityunjay Bose 
DHNS, Mumbai,
  Jan 21 2020, 08:30am ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2020, 08:30am ist
People from the Pothraj community participate in a protest by Vanchit Bhaujan Aghadi party workers to oppose the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, at Dadar in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) party, led by Prakash Ambedkar, has called for a Maharashtra bandh on January 24 to protest against the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

Besides,  the bandh is also a part of the protest against the economic policies of the Narendra Modi government. 

Ambedkar, a three-time former MP, had met Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray on the issue of CAA-NRC. 

Last month, he had staged a morcha at Dadar TT area to register his protest.  "Because CAA is being forced upon people, there is a sort of unrest in the country," Ambedkar said. 

VBA chief claimed that his party has support from 35 plus organisations for the bandh and appealed other political parties to join the protest.

