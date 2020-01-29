CAA to correct historical injustice, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave lessons in governance to the National Cadet Corps, asserting that his government had brought a degree of decisiveness, unlike previous governments that preferred to allow issues to linger on.

In a 45-minute address to NCC cadets, Modi dwelt on topics ranging from defence preparedness, procurement of Rafale fighter jets, the Ram Janmabhoomi issue, appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, that has created sharp political divisions across the country.

Modi said his government enacted the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to correct “historical” injustices and fulfil India’s “old promise” to religious minorities in neighbouring countries.

“Nehru-Liyaquat pact spoke about protecting minorities, Gandhiji wished the same. The government has introduced CAA to fulfil a promise India made,” the prime minister said, addressing NCC cadets who had taken part in the Republic Day parade on Sunday.

Modi attacked political rivals opposing the CAA, accusing them of “negating atrocities” and being motivated by “votebank politics”.

The prime minister tore into Pakistan for waging proxy wars against India and slammed “inaction” by previous governments when Army sought permission to act against the errant neighbour.

“The Indian armed forces won’t take more than a week-10 days to make Pakistan bite dust,” Modi said, recalling that Pakistan had lost three wars it had waged against India. He said since coming to power he has taken decisive action to fulfil the needs of the armed forces by inducting the next-generation fighter aircraft – Rafale – and bullet proof jackets which were not purchased since 2009.

On the Ram Janmabhoomi, Modi accused the opposition of creating obstacles in having an early Supreme Court verdict to the decades-old dispute.