CAA will force Pak to speak on minority persecution: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the detractors of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of spreading misinformation about it for political gains. He also said that without the debate over CAA the world would not have known about the persecution of minorities in Pakistan and now Pakistan has to answer the world about it.

Addressing a gathering at Belur Math, the Prime Minister said that even though “players of politics” have the ability to understand that CAA is not for snatching anyone’s rights and it is only for granting citizenship, they “don’t want” to understand it.

“What you can understand the players of politics are refusing to understand. They have the ability to understand it but they do not want to understand it,” said Modi.

He also accused the detractors of CAA of spreading confusion about it.

“Despite so much clarification some people due to their political interests are constantly spreading confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Act,” said Modi.

“If we did not amend the Citizenship Act this debate would not have been there. And without it, the world would not have known how minorities are persecuted in Pakistan. It is the outcome of our initiative that now Pakistan has to answer the world why it persecuted minorities for 70 years,” said Modi.

“Apart from this, any person from any religion and also those who do not believe in any religion but abide by the Indian Constitution can get Indian citizenship following due procedure,” he added.

He also said that the Centre has ensured that the demography and culture of the North-Eastern states will not be affected by the CAA. “As for the North-Eastern states, we are proud of their culture and demography. Centre has made arrangements that there are no adverse effects of it (CAA) on the culture and demography of North Eastern states,” he said.